Dubai's Global Village Announces Timings For Ramadan 2026

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 10:23 AM UPDATED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 11:25 AM



By: Supreeta Balasubramanian



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The park will be specially decorated for the occasion, with traditional themed elements, glowing lanterns and crescents and photo-worthy installations

Dubai's Global Village, currently in its 30th season, has announced timings during the holy month of Ramadan.

The destination will be open from 5pm to 1am from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 5pm to 2am on the weekends from Thursday to Saturday during the month of Ramadan.

Recommended For You 'Not many distractions': Dubai Jumeirah Beach 1 reopens; residents thrilled

The park will be specially decorated for the occasion, with traditional themed elements, glowing lanterns and crescents, warm ambient lighting and photo-worthy installations.

Multaqa Global Village: a relaxed gathering space for Ramadan nights

This year Global Village is introducing Multaqa, a free-to-access, tent-style seating experience designed to encourage connection and socialising. Inspired by traditional majlis gatherings, the space features festoon lighting, comfortable seating and a warm, inviting atmosphere, offering guests a designated area to unwind, share conversations and enjoy time together during iftar, suhoor or late-night visits.

Located at in the area in front of the Main Stage, Multaqa Global Village invites guests to get their food from the destination's diverse kiosks, and rent traditional games from the on-site team, creating a relaxed and interactive Ramadan experience for all ages.

Live entertainment

Throughout the Holy Month, Global Village will host a curated programme of Ramadan-themed entertainment on the Main Stage.

Guests can enjoy soulful live performances, including Orchestra, Oud, Nay, Harp, Violin and the traditional Tannoura show, selected to complement the ambiance and cultural significance of the introspective period.

The Akher Kalam show hosted by Maitha Mohammed will run from February 18 to March 18 at 11pm on the Main Stage.

Al Mandoos Live Game Show hosted by Abdulla Esmaeel will take place on the Main Stage at 9.30pm across three consecutive weekends, starting from the first weekend of Ramadan on Friday, February 20, offering an engaging and interactive experience for visiting families.

In celebration of the Holy Month, the destination will also present a beautiful drone show on Friday, February 20 at 9.30pm, lighting up the night sky with a stunning display.

World of flavours for iftar and suhoor

Guests visiting during Ramadan can enjoy a rich culinary journey with offerings from around the world through 250 dining options across the Restaurant Plaza, kiosks, streets, stalls in the pavilions and cafes. Whether breaking their fast, enjoying suhoor or indulging in light bites throughout the evening, Global Village's wide range of cuisines caters to every taste.

Ramadan shopping across cultures

With 30 cultural pavilions representing over 90 cultures, Global Village offers a unique Ramadan shopping experience. Guests can explore a variety of themed products including décor, clothing, gifts, household items, traditional sweets and food essentials: making it a one-stop destination for Eid preparations throughout the Holy Month.

An active way to explore Ramadan

Encouraging wellness alongside celebration, the Ramadan Step Challenge returns this season. Available exclusively through the Global Village mobile app, the challenge invites guests to track their steps while exploring the park. Guests who complete 10,000 steps in a single visit will be eligible for exciting rewards.



Dubai: Global Village announces 9-day fireworks, extended timings for Eid Al Fitr

'Piece of home': How expat Muslims bring their traditions to UAE when celebrating Ramadan Look: Dubai lights up with stunning displays, decorations during Ramadan

ALSO READ