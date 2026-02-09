QCB Announces National Sport Day Holiday For Financial Institutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank has announced that financial institutions in the country will be closed tomorrow, February 10, 2026, on occassion of National Sport Day.

In a social media post, it said, "With reference to Clause (2) of Article (2) of Amiri Decree No. (57) of 2025 outlining official working days, national occasions, and public holidays in the State of Qatar, which designates the National Sport Day as the second Tuesday of February, Tuesday, 10 February 2026, will be an official holiday."

It further added that all financial institutions will resume work on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.