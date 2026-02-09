QC Chairman Discusses Cooperation With Panama's Minister Of Commerce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, met yesterday at the Chamber's headquarters with H E Julio Molto, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Panama, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice Chairman; Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed, Board Member; and Sheikha Tamader Al Thani, Director of the International Relations and Chamber Affairs Department and Secretary-General of the ICC Qatar.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the commercial and economic fields, and explored avenues to enhance trade and investment. They also highlighted the private sector's role in strengthening economic ties, along with the possibility of signing a cooperation agreement between the Qatar and Panama Chambers.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim praised the strong relations between the two countries, noting that trade exchange remains modest and emphasising Qatar Chamber's commitment to supporting cooperation with the Panamanian private sector.

For his part, Julio Molto invited Qatari businessmen to invest in Panama, particularly in the food sector, highlighting the country's potential to serve as a global food hub and the opportunities for exporting Panamanian products to Qatar.