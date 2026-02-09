USQBC Doha Hosts Welcome Reception For US Chamber Of Commerce Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council – Doha (USQBC Doha) hosted a welcome reception for the visiting US Chamber of Commerce (USCC) delegation, bringing together senior representatives from the public and private sectors to mark the continued strength of US–Qatar commercial ties.

The reception provided an opportunity for key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to connect and reaffirm the importance of sustained engagement across the US–Qatar economic corridor.

The gathering reflected the shared commitment of USQBC Doha and the USCC to fostering constructive dialogue, strengthening institutional relationships, and supporting a favorable environment for bilateral trade and investment.

Held against the backdrop of Qatar's recent accession to Pax Silica, the event highlighted the evolving scope of US–Qatar economic cooperation across both established and emerging industries.

USQBC Doha continues to serve as a platform for economic diplomacy, private sector engagement, and investment facilitation, supporting initiatives that align commercial opportunity with national development priorities in both countries.

“USQBC Doha is pleased to welcome the US Chamber delegation to Qatar at a time of strong momentum in our bilateral economic relationship,” said Sheikha Mayes Hamad Al-Thani, Managing Director of USQBC Doha.

"Through our close cooperation, we aim to strengthen institutional linkages, support business-to-business engagement, and help translate the depth of the US–Qatar relationship into tangible, long-term commercial partnerships across priority sectors.”

The event drew participation from a broad cross-section of stakeholders, underscoring the importance of coordinated engagement between the public and private sectors in advancing shared economic objectives.

“The US–Qatar commercial relationship continues to thrive, driven by shared values, mutual interests, and a commitment to fostering innovation and growth,” said Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President for Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye, and Senior Vice President for International Member Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce.

“This event underscores the importance of sustained collaboration between our public and private sectors, and we are proud to work alongside USQBC Doha to deepen ties, unlock new opportunities, and support the long-term prosperity of both our nations.”

The reception forms part of USQBC Doha's broader mission to advance economic diplomacy, facilitate market access, support high-impact partnerships, and lead strategic engagement that translates US–Qatar economic cooperation into sustainable commercial outcomes and long-term growth for both economies.