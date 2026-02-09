403
Jordan Condemns Israel's 'Illegal' Measures Targeting West Bank
(MENAFN) Jordan delivered a forceful denunciation Monday of Israeli security cabinet decisions designed to expand Israeli authority across the occupied West Bank, branding the actions "illegal," "a blatant violation of international law" and an assault on Palestinian statehood aspirations.
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement responding to Sunday's measures, which abolish a Jordanian-era statute prohibiting land sales to Jews in Palestinian territories under occupation.
The foreign ministry declared that Jordan "strongly condemns the illegal Israeli decisions and measures adopted to impose unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrench settlement activity, and impose a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank."
These actions represent "a flagrant breach of international law, an undermining of the two-state solution, and an attack on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines with occupied Jerusalem as its capital," according to the statement, which stressed that Israel maintains "no sovereignty over occupied Palestinian land."
Jordan expressed its "absolute rejection and condemnation" of unilateral, unlawful measures throughout the West Bank, cautioning that Israel's far-right administration's policies perpetuate violence and regional destabilization.
The ministry called on global powers to fulfill legal and ethical obligations by forcing Israel and its extremist leadership to halt dangerous escalations in occupied territories and cease inflammatory rhetoric from officials.
Israel's security cabinet greenlit the sweeping policy changes Sunday, fundamentally altering civil and legal structures in the occupied West Bank to consolidate Israeli dominance.
A public broadcaster confirmed the resolutions include opening sealed land registration files and relocating construction permitting power in a Hebron settlement area from Palestinian municipal control to Israel's Civil Administration.
The new framework extends Israeli regulatory jurisdiction into zones designated Area A and Area B, targeting alleged infractions involving unauthorized building, water management, and damage to archaeological or environmental locations. This expansion permits demolitions and property confiscations even within districts where the Palestinian Authority exercises civil and security administration.
The 1995 Oslo II Accord established Area A under complete Palestinian civil and security authority, Area B under Palestinian civil governance with Israeli security oversight, and Area C—comprising roughly 60% of the West Bank—under total Israeli command.
Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily disclosed that cabinet determinations transferred planning and construction jurisdiction at the Ibrahimi Mosque complex and additional religious locations from Hebron municipality to Israel's civil administration, contradicting arrangements established in the 1997 Hebron Protocol between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.
Israeli authorities persistently demolish Palestinian residences and buildings throughout the West Bank, justifying actions by citing permit absences while Palestinians contend restrictive regulations make securing construction authorization nearly impossible.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, a Palestinian government agency, documented Israel executed 538 demolitions in 2025 impacting approximately 1,400 homes and structures—an unprecedented surge compared to prior years.
The UN maintains Israeli settlements within occupied Palestinian territory violate international law, sabotage two-state solution feasibility, and has demanded settlement termination for decades.
