QIIB Wins 'Best Banking Marketing Campaigns For 2025' Award From The Global Economics

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has bagged the 'Best Marketing Campaigns in Qatar' as part of the 2025 Global Economics Awards, in recognition of the bank's excellence in designing and executing creative banking campaigns.

The winning campaigns successfully combined smart banking solutions with genuine customer engagement, while strengthening the brand's presence in an increasingly competitive market.

In a statement explaining the rationale behind selecting the award winners, The Global Economics highlighted QIIB's exceptional ability to combine creativity with meaningful customer engagement.

The Global Economics noted that QIIB's marketing strategy demonstrated a high level of innovation, cultural relevance, and strategic use of partnerships in both the design and execution of its campaigns”.

The magazine also pointed to QIIB's smart integration of banking offers with cultural and community occasions over the past year, showcasing the bank's focus on delivering tailored, rewarding solutions that align with customers' needs.

The magazine also praised several standout campaigns launched by QIIB, including the Visa McLaren campaign and the 'Three Lexus Cars' promotion, both of which generated strong market engagement by offering high-value rewards that encouraged card usage and boosted customer loyalty.

In addition, QIIB's Amir Cup campaign successfully leveraged a major national sporting event to deepen public engagement, while the QIIB Points programme was highlighted as a leading example of building long-term, value-driven customer relationships.

Commenting on the achievement, Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Shaibei, Chief Business Development Officer at QIIB, said:“We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which reflects the success of our marketing vision in delivering innovative campaigns that go beyond traditional promotion. Our approach focuses on delivering a seamless customer experience built on value, engagement, and trust”.

He noted,“At QIIB, we design our campaigns to reflect the community's culture and respond to customer needs. Our goal is to provide smart financial solutions and meaningful rewards that deepen customer relationships, either through financing, cards, or loyalty programmes, while staying aligned with the fast-paced digital transformation that shapes the banking industry”.

Al-Shaibei emphasised that the award serves as a strong motivation to continue advancing the bank's marketing strategies. QIIB sees this recognition as a testament to its ability to innovate in campaign design and build impactful partnerships.

“We will continue to invest in digital marketing tools, customer experience analysis, and high-impact initiatives that enhance long-term value for our clients and reinforce QIIB's position as a leading financial institution in the Qatari market”.

He concluded by thanking The Global Economics for this global recognition, and expressed his appreciation for the QIIB teams, whose efforts drove the success of these campaigns.