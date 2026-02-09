Mitsubishi ASX: Compact, Practical SUV Designed For Everyday Adventure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With a fresh look, modern technology and a more powerful engine, The Mitsubishi ASX adopts the brand's latest Dynamic Shield front design language with LED headlights and taillights. The fresh rear skid plate is finished in silver to make the ASX seem a bit more rugged, while the front bumper completes the look.

Out back, LED taillights work with conventional turn indicators in the reconfigured tail lamps, while a rear fascia and bumper design deletes a lot of chrome work and sharpens its visage.

Customers can explore the Mitsubishi ASX at Qatar Automobiles Company showrooms at Salwa Road in Doha, and in Alkhor.

The 2.0-liter engine gives all the power needed for all trips. MIVEC technology allows the engine to combine maximum power output, fuel efficiency, and environmental performance. The Maximum Torque of the engine is 197Nm / 4,200rpm generating a maximum Output of 110kW.

The ASX features a MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride even on rough roads. Its shock absorbers and stabilizers are finely tuned to deliver responsive handling and a balance of sportiness and comfort.

On the road, drivers can choose between 3 driving modes to best match your preferred driving style and road conditions for fuel-efficient driving and outstanding 4WD performance.

The Mitsubishi ASX is equipped with plenty of features that enhance the safety measures and ensure the maximum protection of the driver and passengers. These features include Blind Spot Warning (BSW) / Lane Change Assist (LCA) which uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to detect vehicles in rear blind spots, on the right and left sides.

The available 7-airbag system helps protect every passenger in every seat. For protection in frontal collisions, front passengers get front airbags and a knee airbag on the driver's side.

The versatile cargo area is spacious and easy to use for any driver.

The wide tailgate opening and low cargo floor make the loading and unloading of cargo fuss-free for everybody. With the Full-Flat Rear Seat /60:40 Split Foldable Seatback, anybody can easily use the rear seat release buttons and fold down the rear seatbacks to transport bulky or oddly-shaped items.

The ASX is equipped with the state-of-the-art technology features. Starting from 8-Inch Display Monitor that makes Navigation and rear-view camera easier to use with the larger 8-inch touchscreen.

With Smartphone-Link Display Audio (SDA), you can go where you want, when you want and discover new places and new music. Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) helps you operate map settings, music playback, and calls all with voice actions for a more enjoyable and safer drive.

Interaction doesn't stop here. The ASX presents Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allowing you to use a number of audio, messaging, voice calling, and 3rd party navigation apps from your iPhone.