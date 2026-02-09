Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Volleyball Team Secures Spot In 2026 Asian Cup

2026-02-09 04:16:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's men's volleyball team has qualified for the 2026 Asian Cup finals, which will be held in Japan from September 4 to 13.
The qualification was confirmed after the Asian Volleyball Confederation approved Qatar's recent results, highlighted by its runner-up finish at the 2025 Asian Nations Championship in Bahrain.
Qatar will join hosts Japan and other qualified teams including Iran, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Oman, Bahrain, New Zealand, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei.
The tournament winner will earn direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Qatar are currently ranked third in Asia behind Japan and Iran.

The Peninsula

