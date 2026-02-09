In-Form Reed Claims Qatar Masters Title With Two-Stroke Victory At Doha Golf Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar:“It's awesome,” said Patrick Reed as he lifted the Mother of Pearl Trophy in Doha. Reed's triumph at the Qatar Masters yesterday capped an exceptional Gulf swing, as he secured a two-stroke victory to extend his dominant run in the region.

Reed arrived at Doha Golf Club (DGC) brimming with confidence, having won the Dubai Desert Classic in January and finishing runner-up at the Bahrain Championship after a dramatic playoff loss. He carried that momentum through the tournament, leading from the first round and never looking back.

The world-class competitor closed with a 70 on the final day to finish at 16 under par, earning his second DP World Tour title this season and moving to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

“This little run I've had, two wins and a second, it's awesome. We couldn't ask for anything more than what we did,” said Reed.“It's special, to come out here especially to get two wins early on in the season, and hopefully there's a lot more to come.”

But yesterday's proceedings were not a walk in the park for Reed as he had to fend off a challenge from runner-up Scotsman Calum Hill and Finn Oliver Lindell.

Reed began the final round two shots ahead of Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN), and the two were paired together. After Olesen birdied the first and Reed bogeyed the second, they were level. Lindell surged past them with six birdies in the first eight holes, but dropped back after bogeys on 12 and 13. Reed then regained the lead with birdies on 10 and 11 to move two ahead.

Patrick Reed receives the winner's trophy from QGA President Hamad Al Mana.

“It wasn't looking very good there on the front nine,” said Reed.

“To lose the lead like that and then to be able to kind of flip the switch there on the back nine obviously felt amazing.”

Hill had to settle for a second consecutive runner-up spot after sharing second place with Reed in Bahrain. He shot an impressive 67 to close on 14 under par.

Olesen shared third place with USA's Johannes Veerman with 13 under par. Spain's Angel Ayora, Dan Bradbury (ENG), Lindell, and Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) finished in joint fifth, a stroke further behind.

In his milestone 500th DP World Tour start, Ireland's Padraig Harrington stayed under par in every round, ending the tournament at five under and tied for 34th.

QGA President relishes Qatar Masters success

Meanwhile, Qatar Golf Association (QGA) President Hamad Al Mana expressed his delight at the resounding success of the 29th edition of the Qatar Masters, which brought together the world's top-ranked professional golfers.

“The intense competition among the players gave the tournament a distinctive character, raising the level of challenge and excitement on the course and reaffirming its status as one of the most prominent stops on the DP World Tour,” Al Mana said.

“The tournament's continued success would not have been possible without the unwavering and unlimited support of the Qatar Olympic Committee, chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani. This support has been instrumental in strengthening the tournament's global standing and establishing it as a premier sporting event that attracts the world's best professional players.”

“The widespread praise from players and DP World Tour officials reflects the high standards of organization and professionalism that distinguish Qatar in hosting major international sporting events. Beyond competition, the tournament contributes to sports tourism, economic and media activity, the promotion of golf culture, and the development of national talent.”

Qatar Masters scores

272 Patrick Reed (USA) 65-67-70-70

274 Calum Hill (SCO) 72-69-66-67

275 Johannes Veerman (USA) 69-68-70-68, Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN) 66-70-68-71

276 Daniel Bradbury (ENG) 70-69-68-69, Angel Ayora (ESP) 66-69-70-71, Oliver Lindell (FIN) 66-72-68-70, Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 70-72-65-69

277 Jayden Schaper (RSA) 70-71-71-65, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 70-71-66-70, Kazuma Kobori (NZL) 67-70-70-70, David Micheluzzi (AUS) 71-66-69-71,Gregorio De Leo (ITA) 66-71-69-71