Al Duhail Seek Win Over Sharjah To Stay In Elite Race

Doha: Al Duhail return to Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium today to host Sharjah FC in the seventh round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Both teams sit on seven points in the group standings, with

Al Duhail seventh and Sharjah eighth, making the match crucial for their hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16.

Al Duhail's domestic form has been inconsistent, and their Qatar Stars League title challenge appears to be over. The team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Umm Salal in their most recent league match and currently sit eighth in the standings.

Al Duhail coach Djamel Belmadi during team's training session yesterday.

However, Al Duhail will be hoping that home advantage can help them secure the victory they need to stay in contention in the continental competition.

Al Duhail coach Djamel Belmadi said the match is important in improving the team's chances of reaching the next round.

“We enter the match with the aim of achieving a positive result,” he said.“Both teams are equal in points, which makes the match more difficult. Our focus is on delivering our best performance.”

Al Duhail midfielder Boubakary Soumaré confirmed the team is ready for the challenge and urged his side to secure three points.

“Everyone is fully prepared to play and deliver the performance that will help the team achieve its goal,” he said.

Sharjah have also struggled in their domestic league, sitting eighth in the UAE Pro League and 21 points behind leaders Shabab Al Ahli. They enter the match following a 4-1 defeat to Shabab Al Ahli, and will be aiming to bounce back with a win over Al Duhail.