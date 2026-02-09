Al Shaqab To Celebrate National Sports Day At Riding Academy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the national efforts to promote a culture of sports and a healthy lifestyle in Qatar, Al Shaqab has announced the organisation of National Sports Day at the Riding Academy tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.

This event reaffirms Al Shaqab's role in encouraging healthy and active lifestyles by providing a safe, family-friendly environment where everyone can enjoy a comprehensive sporting experience.

Children will have the opportunity to discover equestrian sports in a fun and interactive way, helping to nurture their love for sports from an early age, while also fostering a spirit of community engagement through shared activities.

The National Sports Day goes beyond competitions and physical activities, offering family-friendly entertainment experiences including café services, children's coloring corners, face painting, and light entertainment, creating a festive atmosphere and a full day of enjoyment for families.

Al Shaqab has invited all members of the community to take part in this National Sports Day and enjoy a diverse program that combines sports and entertainment in an interactive experience that promotes physical well-being and reinforces sport as a way of life.