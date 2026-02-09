ADRL: Stavrinos Crowned Pro Mod Season Champion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) drag racing strip hosted the conclusion of the fifth and penultimate round of the 2026 Arabian Drag Racing League (ADRL), featuring intense competition that went down to the final moments.

Held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the podium winners were honoured by QRC Director General Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani.

The round marked the final appearance of the Pro Mod category, while the remaining ten categories continue into round six next week.

In the quarter-mile index categories, the INDEX 9.0 class produced a completely new podium, with Badr Al-Foudary and Mohammed Zaman advancing to the final, where Al-Foudary claimed victory.

The INDEX 8.50 final featured opening-round runner-up Rakan Ali Al-Ajmi against third-round winner Youssef Al-Faraj, with Al-Ajmi securing victory and Al-Faraj finishing second.

The index categories contested over the eighth-mile distance also witnessed strong competition and produced a new champion in the INDEX 4.0 class.

Driver Fawaz Ibrahim Ahmed Ali claimed victory after defeating opening-round champion Rashid Al-Balushi in the final. The final race of the INDEX 4.50 category featured Shawn Langdon and Hussein Al-Maqseed, both seeking their first title in this class. Langdon ultimately claimed the win, with Al-Maqseed finishing second.

As for the final index category contest, INDEX 4.80, Khaled Al-Kandari and Saad Al-Abkal reached the decisive showdown, which Al-Kandari won, recording his first title and second podium appearance after having finished third in the opening round.

Heading into the fifth and final round of the Pro Modified category, Mike Stavrinos led the overall standings.

He dominated qualifying with the fastest time and carried that momentum to the final against third-round winner J.R. Gray.

Although reaching the final was enough to secure the season championship, Stavrinos went on to claim victory, earning his third title of the season.

After missing the top step of the podium in the previous race, Mustafa Atat returned to winning form, recording his fourth victory of the season after defeating last round's winner Turki Al-Dhafeeri in the final of the Super Street Outlaw category.

Mirroring Atat's four titles, Yousuf Al-Ali secured his fourth victory of the season in the Super Street Pro category at the expense of his rival Jaber Al-Maghribi, who recorded his fifth consecutive podium finish of the season by placing second.

The final of the most powerful Bike category repeated the second-round showdown between Mishaal Al-Sabr and Mohammed Al-Awad. Making his fourth consecutive final appearance, Al-Sabr claimed his first title of the season, with Al-Awad finishing second.

Mohammed Bourashed returned to winning ways, recording his second victory of the season in the Super Street Bike category after defeating third-round winner Badr bin Eidan in the final race.

In his first participation, Fadi Abu Jammous delivered an impressive performance by finishing in third position.

The final bike category witnessed a fourth consecutive title for Mustafa Al-Mahmoudi, while Mohammed Al-Salem and Abdullah Al-Ansari finished second and third respectively. The sixth and final round begins on Wednesday.