Qatar Sign Off With Three More Gold Medals In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar produced a commanding show at the 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships winning three more gold medals on the final day in Tianjin yesterday, China to finish second in the medal table.

Ibrahim Chuot won the 800 metres gold with a time of 1:47.64, before Zakaria Elahlaami earned another gold medal in the 1,500 metres in 3:43.75.

Ibrahim Chuot gestures after winning gold in men's 800m.

The 4 x 400 metres relay team also produced a dominant run, where Bassem Mohamed, Ashraf Osman, Khala Ngere Manamat and Ismail Douda Abakar combined to clock 3:08.68 and seal gold.

On Saturday, Qatar's first gold medal came when Bassem Hemeida won the Men's 400m final.

Qatar ended the championships with four gold medals, ranking behind hosts China who had won 10 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals, and ahead of Japan who won three gold, six silver and two bronze medals, in the standings.

The 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships was the twelfth edition of the international indoor athletics event among Asian nations. Over 300 athletes from 35 nations took part in the event.