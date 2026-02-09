Salmar - Invitation To Presentation Of The Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.
The presentation will in addition be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on
After the presentation two group presentations will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:30 CET and one digital presentation in English at 15:15 CET. For registration and dial in details, please register via SB1 Markets.
The results will be available from 06:30 CET on the company's homepage, and Oslo Stock Exchange's page,
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email:...
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment