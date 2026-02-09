Ibis Doha Named Favourite Local Vendor At Qatar International Food Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the 15th Qatar International Food Festival, where nearly 100 vendors competed for attention and more than 490,000 visitors filled the 974 Stadium Precinct, one item kept drawing the longest queues, the loudest reactions, and the most social media buzz: Sushi Tacos from Ibis Doha.

The crispy nori taco shells, packed with flavourful fillings and priced at just QR10, became one of the most talked-about food experiences of the entire festival. Visitors weren't just tasting them; they were filming them, sharing them, and recommending them to others, saying:“You have to try this!”

By the end of QIFF 2026, Ibis Doha wasn't just another participant. The hotel proudly walked away with the title of Favourite Local Vendor, marking its third consecutive year at the festival and its strongest impact yet.

What made Sushi Tacos a sensation was simple: they were unique, Instagrammable, affordable, and genuinely delicious.

Behind the scenes, the team from Charlie's Corner, Ibis Doha's signature restaurant, worked at full pace to maintain speed, quality, and consistency throughout the event's busiest hours. Their execution turned curiosity into repeat visits and festival buzz into a winning moment.

Commenting on the recognition, Rajiv Tarcar, General Manager of Ibis Doha, said:“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as Favourite Local Vendor at QIFF 2026. This achievement belongs to our guests and to our team, whose creativity, energy, and dedication brought Sushi Tacos and Charlie's Corner to life on the festival grounds.”

And for those who missed it or simply want more, the good news is this: Sushi Tacos will soon be available at Ibis Doha.

The festival may be over, but the experience isn't. Guests can soon visit the hotel and enjoy the very item that became a QIFF showstopper, alongside Charlie's Corner's popular dining concepts, including the Breakfast Buffet, Asian Market Buffet, Big Friday BBQ Night, and the well-known QR99 Ramadan buffet.