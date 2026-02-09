Tension Persists In Manipur's Ukhrul After Naga-Kuki Clashes Prohibitory Orders Imposed

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Feb 9 (IANS) Tension continued to prevail in different parts of Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday following intermittent clashes and the burning of at least 20 houses belonging to members of the Naga and Kuki tribal communities, officials said.

A police official in Imphal said that suspected armed militants reportedly torched several houses at Litan Sareikhong village in Ukhrul district on Sunday night after a member of the Tangkhul Naga community was“severely assaulted” by a group of people.

On Sunday evening and night, Naga and Kuki tribal groups engaged in intense stone-pelting at Litan village, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders.

Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, while Litan Sareikhong is predominantly inhabited by members of the Kuki community.

Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das, while imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, on Sunday night, said that reports from reliable sources indicated a likelihood of breach of peace between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities at Litan village.

“...such disturbances could lead to serious breaches of peace, pose danger to public tranquillity, and risk human lives and property. The current circumstances necessitate immediate action, rendering the service of notice impractical,” the order stated.

The District Magistrate prohibited the movement of persons outside their respective residences and barred any activity that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the affected areas until further orders.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who is also a Naga leader, has been camping in the trouble-torn area since Sunday and has been holding meetings with local residents to help defuse tensions.

The Deputy Chief Minister also held meetings with leaders of the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) and the Joint Tribes Council (JTC) at his Lamphel residence in the presence of senior BJP leader L Newmai.

An emergency meeting was also held on Monday with local residents at the Litan Police station to bring the situation under control.

Additional central forces have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai, and other vulnerable areas leading to Litan village, to prevent further escalation and to maintain law and order.

On Sunday evening, security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the clashing Naga and Kuki groups at Litan Sareikhong village.

Meanwhile, keeping in view public convenience and the urgent need for transportation between Ukhrul and Imphal, the Manipur government has scheduled one special helicopter sortie for Tuesday on the Imphal-Ukhrul-Imphal route.

The government is also working on scheduling two additional helicopter sorties on February 11 on the same route.

These special services will operate over and above the regular schedule, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Anurag Bajpai said in a notification. He said the state government remains committed to providing seamless transportation services to the people of Manipur.