Govt Launches Discount Plan For Ramadan, Consumers To Get Over 1,000 Items Cheaper

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced yesterday the launch of the list of discounted consumer goods for the holy month of Ramadan, comprising more than 1,000 essential and household items. The initiative comes in co-ordination with major retail outlets and consumer complexes across the country, as part of the ministry's efforts to ease the financial burden on families and ensure price stability during the holy month.

In a statement, MoCI affirmed that the move reflects its ongoing commitment to protecting consumer rights and maintaining fair market practices, particularly during Ramadan, when demand for food and other consumables tends to increase significantly.

The discounted list covers a broad range of items considered essential for daily use, including flour, sugar, rice, pasta, chicken, oils, milk, and other basic foodstuffs. It also features a selection of non-food products such as detergents, washing powders and liquids, paper towels, and other household goods that typically see higher consumption during the fasting period.

The ministry clarified that the list of discounted goods has been distributed to all major retail chains and consumer complexes across the country. It has also been made publicly available through the ministry's official website and social media accounts, enabling consumers to view the prices and plan their Ramadan shopping in advance.

MoCI stressed the importance of adhering to the listed prices throughout the duration of the holy month and emphasised that stores must display the new price tags clearly to ensure transparency for all shoppers. To this end, the ministry announced that it will intensify inspection campaigns during Ramadan to monitor compliance, detect any price manipulation, and promptly take appropriate legal action against violators in accordance with the country's consumer protection regulations.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the steady availability of all essential commodities in the local market. It also urged consumers to play an active role by reporting any instances of price violations, non-compliance, or other market irregularities through the ministry's designated communication channels, including the call centre, website, and mobile application.