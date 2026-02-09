Zakat Affairs Department's Operational Plans Put In Place Ahead Of Ramadan

The Zakat Affairs Department of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has unveiled its operational plan for the holy month of Ramadan under the motto“Because your Zakat is a trust”, aiming to foster trust among Zakat performers, streamline this Islamic prescribed pillar, and ensure funds are funnelled to those in need in a more trusted and transparent manner.

Zakat Services Section head Ahmed Jaber al-Jarbouei stated the motto reflects the department's commitment to bearing Zakat responsibility based on Islamic Sharia provisions, to be organised by the highest standards of governance and efficiency.

He noted that the department has expanded the network of permanent collection offices across key areas of the nation, particularly in commercial markets, large shopping centres, and near mosques.

Additional collection points have also been set up in malls, markets, and some mosques after Taraweeh prayers, ensuring easy access and providing services to donors with the highest levels of organisation and efficiency.

The department begins accepting Zakat al-Fitr from the first day of Ramadan, al-Jarbouei said, emphasising that the amount will be announced at the start of the holy month, enabling donors to give early.

This approach, he added, ensures that contributions reach eligible recipients before the Eid al-Fitr prayer.

As part of keeping up with digital transformation and facilitating the services, al-Jarbouei said that the department has provided multiple channels for individuals to safely perform Zakat, including its application on smart phones, as well as the official website, in addition to the possibility of direct transfer through the department's bank accounts.

The department offers a Rapid Zakat Collection Service, which allows individuals to connect with authorised collectors who can reach them at their locations during both morning and evening hours.

Al-Jarbouei said that should the public have any inquiries or suggestions, the department's Sharia specialists would be on standby to receive them regarding the calculation of Zakat for individuals, companies, and economic enterprises.