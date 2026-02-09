403
Australia Faces Backlash for Hosting Israeli President
(MENAFN) Australia's leading Islamic religious authority condemned the government Monday for hosting Israeli President Isaac Herzog, characterizing the decision as "shameful" and a "deliberate disregard for international law."
The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) issued a scathing statement accusing Canberra of abandoning "basic ethical standards, and the values of justice, accountability, and human dignity" that the nation is obligated to defend.
The rebuke came as Herzog commenced a four-day official visit to Sydney under heavy security while facing mass demonstrations citywide.
A UN Human Rights Council-mandated Commission of Inquiry concluded in September that Herzog actively encouraged genocide in Gaza, according to the council's statement. The investigation documented Herzog being publicly photographed autographing artillery rounds subsequently deployed in Gaza bombardments that killed civilians.
"Such behavior is neither normal nor acceptable and should disqualify any individual from being welcomed as a legitimate guest of Australia, but rather warrant investigation and prosecution for war crimes," the statement declared.
The ANIC emphasized its criticism targets governmental policy, not religious communities. "This action is not directed at the Jewish community, nor at Australians of any faith or background. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and mourn all innocent victims of violence, including those affected by the horrific Bondi terrorist attack," the organization stated.
Nevertheless, the council insisted principles cannot be compromised for diplomatic relationships.
"Welcoming a foreign head of state credibly accused of inciting genocide and being complicit in war crimes undermines Australia's commitment to human rights, international law, social cohesion, and moral leadership. Australia must choose accountability over complicity, justice over hypocrisy, and the rule of law over political expediency," the statement concluded.
The Israeli military operation launched in October 2023 resulted in more than 72,000 Palestinian deaths and over 171,000 injuries before a ceasefire took effect, while approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure sustained destruction.
Israeli forces have violated the truce, killing 576 Palestinians and injuring 1,543 additional people, Gaza's Health Ministry reported.
