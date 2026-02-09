Talabat Enabled Over Qr85mn In Rider Tips Across Mena In 2025

In addition over QR27mn was generated in charitable contributions

talabat announced the results of its 2025 Giving Back Impact, revealing that its platform enabled over €20mn (QR85mn) in rider tips across the Middle East and North Africa during the past year.

In addition, talabat's in-app Giving Back features generated over €6.45mn (over QR27mn) in charitable contributions through partnerships with more than 50 licensed regional and international charities and NGOs, making talabat one of the region's largest digital platforms for everyday giving.

By embedding donations and tipping directly into the ordering experience, talabat enables millions of customers to support communities and frontline workers seamlessly as part of their everyday transactions.

“talabat is more than a delivery app – it is a platform that connects people to opportunity, dignity and support at scale,” said May Youssef, senior director of Corporate Affairs at talabat.“Our technology allows millions of small acts of generosity to combine into real, measurable impact for families, charities and riders across the region.”

In 2025, talabat users across Mena contributed: €6.45mn (over QR27mn) through accredited charity partners; €20,037,000 in tips (over QR85mn), paid 100% directly to riders.

These contributions supported food security, humanitarian relief and rider livelihoods across talabat's markets, with donations routed exclusively through licensed and verified partners to ensure transparency and accountability.

Giving Back and rider tipping are permanent features of talabat's digital platform, designed to make giving simple, traceable and scalable. Funds and in-kind contributions flow directly to partners and riders, without any platform retention.

“Giving back is deeply connected to how we operate in Qatar and across the region,” said Toon Gyssels, CEO of talabat.“Through our platform, everyday actions such as tipping riders or donating during checkout become meaningful contributions that support communities, strengthen social impact, and create tangible value for those who need it most.”

By integrating social impact into its core technology, talabat continues to demonstrate how large-scale digital platforms can support communities and workers while delivering everyday convenience.