Art Basel Qatar Closes Inaugural Edition

Art Basel concluded the first edition of Art Basel Qatar, successfully establishing a new long-term platform for artistic exchange, institutional engagement, and market development in the Menasa (Middle East, North Africa and South Asia) region.

Presented in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, the inaugural edition was met with an exceptional response from Doha, the wider region, and the international art community, reflecting the strength, relevance, and ambition of Art Basel's presence in Qatar.

Representatives from more than 85 museums and foundations worldwide attended Art Basel Qatar, reflecting strong institutional engagement from Qatar, the wider Menasa region, and across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Bringing together 87 galleries from 31 countries and territories, including 16 first-time Art Basel exhibitors, Art Basel Qatar presented a tightly curated programme that placed regional artists and narratives at the centre of its inaugural edition.

Art Basel's flagship talks programme, Conversations, launched its first Qatar edition in collaboration with Qatar Creates Talks, opening with a panel featuring Qatar Museums Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Maja Hoffman, and Hans Ulrich Obrist.