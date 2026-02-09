Long-Time Doha Resident Passes Away

Long-time Doha resident Ummer K P died yesterday at his native place, Thachampoyil, Thamarassery, in Kerala, India. He was 54. He was a patron of the Qatar Thachampoyil Welfare Association.

Ummer was a businessman and a resident of Qatar for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife Fathima, sons Zakariya and Yahiya (both Doha residents), and daughter Dr Samariya and son in-law Junaid Poonoor (both Doha residents).

He was buried at Othayoth Juma Masjid yesterday. A special prayer for the departed soul will be held in Doha today.