Israeli Leader Lands in Australia Amid Protests
(MENAFN) Isaac Herzog, the Israeli President, touched down in Sydney, Australia Monday, triggering massive security operations and widespread demonstrations as advocacy groups mount legal and public opposition to the controversial state visit, according to local media accounts.
Authorities mobilized over 3,000 police officers and imposed multiple road blockades throughout the city center as pro-Palestinian organizations coordinated nationwide protests demanding the visit be canceled.
Herzog's first public appearance took him to Bondi Beach, where he paid respects to 15 people killed in a December 14, 2025 mass shooting during a Hanukkah observance, an Australian broadcasting agency confirmed. Two gunmen carried out the deadly attack at the beachside pavilion, where Herzog placed a memorial wreath.
In remarks to journalists, the Israeli leader denounced the "spread of antisemitism as a global emergency."
The visit has ignited fierce controversy following a UN Human Rights Council special investigative commission's determination last year that Israel is perpetrating genocide in the Gaza Strip. The inquiry specifically cited Herzog's statements after the October 7, 2023 Hamas assault as demonstrating genocidal intent.
The Palestine Action Group filed an emergency Supreme Court challenge Monday against the New South Wales government's designation of the visit as a major event—a classification granting law enforcement expanded authority to establish exclusion zones and disperse gatherings. The legal proceedings remain ongoing.
"Instead of defending human rights, the NSW government is using emergency-style powers to shield a visiting head of state from public scrutiny and accountability," declared Josh Lees, the organization's spokesman.
Protest organizers rejected police requests to modify their planned march route away from restricted downtown areas, vowing instead to assemble at Sydney Town Hall before proceeding to the New South Wales parliament building.
The Progressive Jewish Council of Australia simultaneously launched a full-page newspaper advertising blitz Monday, publishing an open letter bearing signatures from more than 1,000 Jewish Australian scholars, attorneys, artists, and civic leaders calling on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to rescind the invitation.
However, other Jewish organizations expressed support for the presidential visit. Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, stated it would boost morale within the Jewish community.
