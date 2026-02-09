Awqaf Ministry Concludes Tarawih Imam Qualification Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs concluded its Tarawih Imam Qualification Programme on Saturday, marking the end of a three-week initiative aimed at preparing a distinguished group of Quran memorization students to lead Tarawih and Qiyam prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The programme, held from January 17 to February 7, 2026, involved weekly Saturday sessions and brought together 56 students who had successfully passed the Tarawih imam eligibility tests. Activities took place at Aisha bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Suwaidi Mosque (No. 116) in the Mseila area, in coordination with the Department of Mosques. Designed to enhance the scientific, educational, and practical competencies of future Tarawih imams, the programme focused on ensuring proper Quranic recitation, mastery of religious rulings related to prayer and purification, and fostering a deep sense of spiritual presence and devotion among worshippers.