Ministry Of Culture To Host Russian Cultural Week At Darb Al Saai From Wednesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture will host the Russian Cultural Week from Wednesday at Darb Al Saai.

The hosting of the Russian Cultural Week, which will run until February 14, comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's vision to promote civilisational dialogue, broaden cultural exchange with countries around the world, and reinforce culture as a shared space for human interaction.

The Russian Cultural Week represents a significant milestone in the course of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, reflecting the positive development witnessed in these relations, particularly in the cultural field, which serves as one of the most prominent bridges of rapprochement and mutual understanding between peoples.

The programme of the Russian Cultural Week includes a diverse range of activities showcasing the richness and diversity of Russian culture. Russian artistic and folk troupes will present heritage and musical performances, alongside exhibitions of artworks and handicrafts, workshops in drawing and visual arts, as well as live culinary experiences highlighting the uniqueness and diversity of Russian cuisine.

These events provide the public in Qatar with an opportunity to closely engage with Russian cultural heritage and explore aspects of Russia's artistic and social identity, in an atmosphere that fosters cultural exchange and deepens dialogue between peoples.

The Ministry of Culture affirmed its keenness for the Cultural Weeks season to serve as an effective platform for cultural openness and to reinforce Qatar's position as a hub for international cultural dialogue, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral relations with friendly and partner countries, and employing culture as a tool of cultural diplomacy to build bridges of communication and understanding among different cultures.