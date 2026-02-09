Levi's® Brand Debuts“Behind Every Original” Campaign With Super Bowl Film Highlighting Backstories And Backsides - AETO...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Levi'sbrand today launched“Behind Every Original,” a bold new global campaign that celebrates the people who push culture forward - with one cheeky twist. Debuting during the Super Bowl with the anthem film“Backstory,” directed by Kim Gehrig, the Levi'sbrand flips expectations by showcasing both celebrity icons and everyday Originals exclusively from the backside, letting them share their game-changing Levi'sbackstory.

Why the backside? Because it's the most iconic point of view of Levi's® jeans. The arcuate stitching, silhouette and the Red TabTM instantly signal originality. For over 150 years, Levi's® jeans have been the uniform of cultural catalysts who step off the beaten path and shape what comes next in music, sport, fashion and art. They have been the uniform of the movements and moments that have changed the world and shaped culture - worn by the ones pursuing progress.

“One of the things I love most about the 'Behind Every Original' campaign is that it threads together a story only Levi's® can tell,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of Levi Strauss & Co.“This global campaign celebrates our place at the center of music, sports and fashion culture - as well as in the closets of fans across generations. It's fitting to have it launch during the Super Bowl being played at Levi's® Stadium, which has become a cultural moment in its own right, through the unifying power of sports."

“Backstory” features Top Dawg Entertainment's Grammy-winning Doechii, global superstar ROSÉ, reigning NBA MVP and Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, artist and DJ Questlove, model and cultural voice Stefanie Giesinger, and Disney-Pixar“Toy Story” character Woody, among other Originals. Every frame is a celebration of the backside in all its denim-covered glory: strutting, dancing, moving and, above all, living in their Levi's®. The film captures the irreplicable swagger of those creating what comes next while honoring the icons who came before them - from the effortless cool of George Michael's“Faith” era to a modern reimagining of the iconic“Born in the U.S.A.” album cover. Rooted in real cultural moments Levi's® has authentically lived through, the story spans generations and invites everyone to see themselves reflected in the brand.

James Brown's“Get Up Offa That Thing” infuses joy and energy into the film's soundtrack, with a nod to denim-clad behinds serving as an anthem for movers and change makers.

Shot over the course of six days in Los Angeles, Oklahoma City and London, the production team focused on casting real cowboys, construction workers, climbers and youth to ensure authenticity. The team also collaborated with Doechii's choreographer Robbie Blue to craft her show-stopping dance moves that wrap up the spot.

“Behind Every Original” unveils the star cast following the Super Bowl in the form of quick-turn reveal films - punchy six-second clips that spotlight each icon, shifting attention to the movement and self-expression of each Original, rather than their fame.

The campaign extends across social, digital, in-store and out-of-home, living as part of a broader global story that unfolds more of the Originals' backstories throughout the year with iconic Levi's®products as the anchor. Photography captures the cast in raw, behind-the-scenes moments, putting on their Levi's® denim and stepping out - visually echoing the personal journeys and backstories that shape each Original.

The campaign was conceived in creative partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA.

Levi's®denim is at the very heart of this campaign. From old-school cowboys to music video icons of the '80s to modern day moments, the styling spans the breadth of the Levi's® brand's legacy. Doechii sports Low Slim Boot cut jeans, while Rosé dons Loose Boot cut jeans with a Relaxed Fit Trucker. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can be seen in 578® Baggy jeans and a Relaxed Fit Trucker, while Questlove rocks his 505 Regular Fit jeans. Stefanie Giesinger brings it home in her Ribcage Slim jeans and Super Soft Longsleeve Polo.

The range of styles and eras serves as a reminder that the Levi's® brand has been behind some of life's biggest (and smallest) moments for over a century. The team tailored denim to fit the authentic styles and personalities of the Originals, with certain custom pieces created for our ambassadors, including a custom denim jacket for Questlove and denim gloves for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Watch“Backstory” HERE.

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world-capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Levi Strauss SignatureTM, and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,300 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2025 net revenues were $6.3 billion. For more information, go to , and for financial news and announcements go to .

