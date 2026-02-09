Saudi Utility Completes Qassim Water And Wastewater Works

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

Saudi Arabia's National Water Company has confirmed the completion of two major infrastructure projects in the Qassim Region at a combined cost exceeding 48 million Saudi Riyals, marking a key step in upgrading water and sewage services for communities in the central province. The initiatives, executed under the company's long-term expansion strategy, include extensive drinking water pipeline installations in Buraidah and comprehensive sewage network construction in Al-Rass Governorate, together set to benefit more than 20,000 residents.

The first of the newly finished works involved laying over 65 kilometres of drinking water networks across multiple neighbourhoods in the provincial capital of Buraidah, including Al-Yarmouk, Al-Rawabi, Al-Ghadir and Al-Rawaq. These networks are designed to enhance the reliability of supply by integrating desalinated water into local distribution systems and reducing dependence on tanker deliveries, a recurrent challenge in fast-expanding urban areas.

In Al-Rass, the second project built more than 40 kilometres of sewage lines serving the Al-Shananah and Industrial neighbourhoods. Company officials highlighted that the expanded sewerage system will mitigate environmental and public health risks by replacing traditional septic infrastructure and helping to prevent contamination of soil and groundwater around populated zones.

NWC indicated that both projects align with broader national strategies to modernise utility services and support quality of life improvements. Officials described the delivery of reliable water and wastewater infrastructure as essential to sustaining the region's ongoing urban growth and economic activity. Local authorities underscored the importance of these works amid population increases that have stretched existing systems and placed greater stress on service networks.

The Qassim developments come against the backdrop of a much larger investment programme by NWC, which has been rolling out an expansive portfolio of water and sanitation projects across the Kingdom. In April last year, the company's Northern Cluster began implementing 16 water and wastewater schemes across the province at a total planned expenditure of more than 1.1 billion Riyals. These schemes encompassed extensive sanitary networks and water distribution pipelines designed to raise coverage and service standards.

NWC's chief executive has previously stated that bolstering the coverage and efficiency of water and sewage services is central to achieving strategic national objectives, including those embedded in the Vision 2030 framework. The Vision seeks to diversify the economy and improve public infrastructure, with water security and environmental sustainability high on the policy agenda. The company's expanded project pipeline reflects efforts to meet rising demand driven by demographic shifts and industrial growth across Saudi regions.

Industry analysts note that upgrading ageing infrastructure and expanding network capacity remains a pressing priority across Middle Eastern utility markets, particularly where rapid urbanisation has outpaced legacy system performance. In Saudi Arabia, sustained investment in desalination, transmission, distribution and wastewater treatment underpins long-term planning, with government and state-owned enterprises driving much of the expenditure through public-private partnerships and regulatory reforms. This broader sector transformation aims to ensure sustainable water resources amid climatic pressures and escalating consumption.

Residents in Buraidah and Al-Rass have welcomed the completion of the works, reporting improved water pressure in domestic taps and smoother drainage in areas where the sewage networks are now operational. Local businesses have similarly pointed to enhanced service continuity, noting fewer disruptions to operations that rely on consistent utility provision. Municipal officials have encouraged households and commercial properties to apply for official service connections to fully leverage the expanded networks.

Utilities economists emphasise that while individual projects such as those in Qassim may appear modest in scale compared with the Kingdom's wider infrastructure agenda, they provide crucial building blocks for long-term resilience. By systematically extending pipeline coverage and modernising treatment facilities, service providers can reduce water loss, improve environmental outcomes and underpin economic development in both urban and peripheral communities.

