Heroiks Opens Middle East Hub In Dubai

Heroiks, a Paris-founded growth strategy and media activation consultancy, has established its first Middle East operation with a new office in Dubai Media City, aiming to strengthen its international footprint amid evolving marketing dynamics. The firm said the Dubai hub will serve as a strategic base to support local and international advertisers with data-driven growth strategy, omnichannel activation and performance measurement solutions.

The office, marketed as Heroiks MENA, becomes the group's fourth global location alongside Paris, Berlin and Bangkok, reflecting management's belief in the economic and commercial potential of the Gulf region. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, the new hub is designed to assist brands navigating shifting consumer behaviour and increasingly complex media environments.

Anthony Ravau, Founder and President of Heroiks, described the Middle East as a“dynamic and innovative region” where marketers are reassessing traditional models and seeking more measurable, integrated approaches. He emphasised that a physical presence in Dubai will enable the firm to connect its global expertise with opportunities in immersive and data-centric formats, expanding service offerings beyond legacy markets.

Heroiks' entry into the Gulf coincides with broad industry recognition of the region's advertising market growth, fuelled by increased digital investment and demand for richer online formats. Data from industry reports show digital advertising spend in the Middle East and North Africa region climbed to nearly $7 billion, with notable gains in social video and addressable media, signalling client appetite for advanced targeting and attribution capabilities.

The firm's Dubai leadership is anchored by Hicham Auajjar, Founding Partner and CEO of Heroiks MENA, who brings more than 15 years of expertise in performance-led digital marketing. Auajjar founded Keyade Middle East and held senior roles at GroupM, where he cultivated deep experience in programmatic, search, social and automated media technologies. He said the region is“rapidly structuring” and increasingly demands integrated, measurable advertising solutions aligned with commercial outcomes.

Heroiks MENA is offering a full suite of services spanning growth strategy and steering, omnichannel activation across search, social, programmatic, video, connected TV and digital out-of-home, as well as advanced performance measurement frameworks. These frameworks combine marketing mix modelling, brand metrics and attribution analysis to help clients understand impact and optimise investment decisions.

The Dubai hub has already deployed Versus, Heroiks' GenAI-powered creative agency, which has participated in several local pitches since launching. Versus supports advertising, social content, AI factory and consulting services, highlighting Heroiks' strategic focus on generative AI capabilities as part of its broader offering.

Heroiks group reported revenues of €69 million last year and employs nearly 400 specialists supporting more than 500 advertisers globally, including partnerships with major brands across Europe and beyond. Client engagements reflect the firm's emphasis on performance and measurable return on investment, with notable collaborations in sectors such as travel, luxury and tech.

Industry analysts say the Middle East is emerging as a major frontier for advertising and marketing services, underpinned by strong economic indicators and investment in digital infrastructure. Dubai's position as a commercial nexus continues to attract multinational consultancies and agencies seeking to capitalise on growth, with many expanding their presence to meet rising demand for data-oriented media solutions.

Economic momentum in the United Arab Emirates has been visible across sectors, with the property market recording record transaction values and corporate expansions signalling investor confidence. Such macroeconomic vibrancy has reinforced Gulf cities like Dubai as attractive bases for regional headquarters for firms targeting Africa, Asia and Europe from a single platform.

Local advertisers and multinational brands are increasingly prioritising measurable outcomes, pushing agencies to adopt technologies that blend creative content with automated data insights. This trend aligns with Heroiks' integrated model, which combines strategy, media, technology and creative functions under one roof to maximise growth opportunities for clients operating in fragmented media landscapes.

