Fourteen Dancers Win Prizes At The Prix De Lausanne

A total of 21 dancers from eight countries made it to the final: of these, 14 received a scholarship to join one of the competition's partner schools or companies, the organisers said in a press release on Saturday evening. They come from South Korea (6), China (3), the United States (2), Japan (1), Belgium (1) and Romania (1).

For the 2026 edition of the competition created in 1973, the 15-18 year-old participants were selected by a jury of nine professionals. In all, they viewed the videos of 444 dancers (339 girls and 105 boys) of 43 different nationalities, according to the organisers. A total of 71 candidates were selected following the video competition, while eight others had already been shortlisted.

From Monday to Thursday, the young talents were coached by renowned dance teachers and choreographers. They benefited from group classes and individual coaching for their classical and contemporary variations, which they then presented on Friday during the selections for the final.

Thanks to their bursaries, the three winners aged 15 and 16 will be able to study for a year at one of the partner schools of their choice. The other eleven, aged 17-18, will have the opportunity to spend a year as an intern with the partner company of their choice.

