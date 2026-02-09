Ampere Becomes India's First E2W Brand To Enter Asia Book Of Records By Navigating The 70-Hairpin Bends Of Kolli Hills, TN

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Greaves Electric Mobility has been recognized by the prestigious Asia Book of Records to become the first electric two-wheeler brand which successfully ascended Kolli Hills, in Tamil Nadu. Considered one of South India's most demanding routes, Kolli Hills features 70 hairpin bends while ascending, making any drive a test of endurance.

Ampere Enters Asia Book of Records - Navigates 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills, TN

The record attempt was conducted on January 7th, 2026, with the ride commencing at 7:00 am and successfully completed in 22 minutes 10 seconds. The ascent was undertaken using GEML's Ampere Nexus, from Belukurichi to the summit of Kolli Hills. Officials from the Asia Book of Records officially validated and confirmed the success on the same day.

With its 70 hairpin bends, this challenging route showcased and proved Greaves Electric Mobility's“ Built for Bharat” engineering prowess, where vehicles are designed, developed, and validated for India's diverse and often challenging riding conditions. From steep gradients and broken hill roads to sharp turns and sustained load cycles, GEML's electric two-wheelers are engineered to handle the toughest terrains the country has to offer.

Taking cognizance of the latest achievement, Mr Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said,“India's riding conditions are among the most demanding in the world, and our approach has always been to engineer electric vehicles that are built for Bharat, not just for ideal test environments. The Kolli Hills ascent is a real-world validation of that philosophy. The Ampere Nexus combines safe and durable LFP battery technology with a robust dual-frame chassis that is designed to handle steep gradients, repeated cornering, and sustained load conditions. Achievements like this reaffirm our focus on building electric mobility solutions that can perform reliably across tough terrains.”

The Ampere Nexus achieved this success due to its LFP battery and high tensile steel chassis which provides durability for every condition, work together on demanding terrain. The battery is built to stay stable in a wide range of conditions, operating from –40°C to 60°C, and continues to deliver usable power during long uphill stretches, repeated braking, and changes in load. The warranty offered on the battery reflects the confidence in how it performs over extended everyday use rather than short tests. Ampere Nexus's advanced motor and software deliver instant torque for climbs, regenerative braking for descents, and traction control for slippery slopes - ensuring smooth, efficient performance across every terrain.

The high strength steel chassis adds to this by keeping the vehicle balanced and predictable, especially while negotiating continuous hairpin bends. With a motor tuned for sustained output and braking that responds consistently, the Nexus remains manageable even on steep climbs. These aspects have been observed over multiple endurance runs and record attempts, and the Kolli Hills ascent serves as another real-world example of how the scooter holds up under demanding conditions.

The recognition by the Asia Book of Records is a first for Greaves Electric Mobility, reinforcing its commitment for India-built products which can cater to the world. With a market presence in Nepal and developing presence in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Africa, this recognition validates the brand's endurance, capability and durability.

Furthermore, it reinforces the company's belief that adoption is driven by real-world experience. As electric two-wheelers move beyond city limits, this milestone demonstrates that vehicles engineered for Indian roads are capable of performing consistently even in demanding and rugged terrain. Built to outlast, outperform and outshine, Greaves Electric Mobility's products continue to prove their capability across conditions that reflect how India truly rides.

