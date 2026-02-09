MUJ Online's 5Th Convocation: Celebrating Excellence In Digital Learning

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), one of India's leading NAAC A+ accredited institutions, successfully conducted the 5th Convocation for its online learners on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The ceremony, held at the MUJ campus in Jaipur, marked a significant milestone in the university's mission to expand access to quality higher education through its robust and learner-centric online degree programs.

Recognizing the achievements of 9,043 graduates from across 28 states and 6 Union Territories in India, spanning 27 countries globally, MUJ Online reaffirmed its commitment to empowering learners beyond geographical and professional boundaries. Of these, 1531 graduates attended the ceremony in person, while the remaining learners were awarded their degrees in absentia.



Graduates from various disciplines, including bachelor's programs like BCom, BBA, BCA, and master's programs like MCom, MBA, MCA, and MAJMC, successfully completed their degrees through MUJ's comprehensive online learning platform. This year's graduates ranged from first-generation learners to business leaders and IT professionals, showcasing how MUJ Online has supported learners in aligning academic excellence with career growth and lifelong learning.



Visionary Leadership Inspiring Future Success

The convocation was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Haribhau Bagde, Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, who served as the Chief Guest. The ceremony commenced with Dr. N N Sharma, President, MUJ, declaring the convocation open, followed by a warm welcome address by Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro President, MUJ.



Dr. N N Sharma, President, MUJ, presented a comprehensive overview of the university and its expanding digital education ecosystem, highlighting MUJ's commitment to delivering world-class education through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). He said,“MUJ Online offers research guidance to its online learners and encourages them to publish in Scopus-indexed journals through dedicated incentives. We also provide one-week campus immersion program via Bloomberg Market Concepts and Computer-Integrated Tech, which makes us stand out from other universities providing campus experience for online learners.”



In his convocation address, Shri Haribhau Bagde, Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, underscored the need to integrate India's traditional education system with contemporary educational practices. He noted that the National Education Policy places special focus on preserving and promoting Indian languages and heritage, as well as encouraging education in the mother tongue. He further emphasized the role of education in eradicating poverty and highlighted the responsibility of youth in nation-building to make India a developed nation by 2047.



The governor said,“Online education is the need of the hour and essential for lifelong learning, as it enables learners to access education anytime, anywhere, while also making it more affordable and accessible.”



Mr. Ambrish Sinha, CEO, UNext Learning, also graced the occasion as a Guest of Honour.



The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, Dr. Nitu Bhatnagar, Provost, Dr. Mallikarjuna Gadapa, Director, CDOE, Dr. Dasari Nagaraju, CoE, and other senior leadership.

About MUJ Online

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), established in 2011, is a NAAC A+ accredited, multidisciplinary university that aims at providing quality education in the online landscape. The online degrees offered by MUJ are UGC-entitled and recognized at par with on-campus degrees. The university offers live classes conducted by expert faculty members at convenient times, to suit the schedules of diverse learners.



MUJ's online learners are also offered placement assistance in the form of skill assessments & enhancement, industry-readiness sessions, resume building, and virtual placement drives.



MUJ currently offers 9 degree programs in an online mode and caters to 1,50,000+ online learners from 60+ nationalities and from 1500+ towns & cities across India.



About Online Manipal

Online Manipal is the digital home of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). These three Manipal universities, accredited with NAAC A++ and NAAC A+, offer UGC-entitled online degrees equivalent to on-campus programs.



Since its inception in 2021, Online Manipal has empowered over 1,60,000 learners to realize their potential by providing them with accessible, affordable & industry-relevant degrees and new-age certifications in a 100% online mode.



Online Manipal's integrated learning platform gives access to extensive e-learning material, recorded sessions, webinars, doubt clearing sessions, quizzes, assignments, and more.



