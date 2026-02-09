403
S. Korea Dispatches 500 Personnel to Battle Gyeongju Wildfire
(MENAFN) South Korean emergency services mobilized a massive firefighting operation Monday, deploying 500 personnel and aerial support to extinguish a stubborn wildfire threatening the southeastern city of Gyeongju, according to local media reports.
The blaze initially erupted Saturday evening on a hillside in Ipcheon, an eastern village within the city limits, prompting emergency evacuations of nearly 70 residents, a Seoul-based news agency confirmed.
Firefighting crews achieved initial containment, but the inferno roared back to life Sunday night—forcing authorities to escalate suppression efforts with reinforcements.
The forest service and Marine Corps launched a coordinated response, dispatching approximately 20 firefighting helicopters alongside 525 ground personnel to combat the resurgent flames.
While primary fire lines were successfully extinguished, residual hotspots reignited under cover of darkness, officials reported.
The wildfire scorched at least 54 hectares—an area equivalent to roughly 76 football pitches—leaving a substantial environmental footprint across the forested terrain.
Helicopter water drops and ground assault teams continued working through Monday to eliminate remaining fire pockets and prevent further spread across the vulnerable landscape.
