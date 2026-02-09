Qatar Charity Supports 500,000 Individuals In Kenya

Qatar Charity (QC) achieved a series of notable humanitarian and development accomplishments in Kenya throughout 2025, despite ongoing challenges facing the country.

The total number of beneficiaries from its various interventions reached around 500,000 vulnerable individuals within Kenyan communities.

By the end of 2025, the QC had registered 8,430 sponsorship cases across various categories, including orphans and persons with disabilities.

A wide range of charitable initiatives were carried out during holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Adha, such as distributing Eid clothing, food parcels, and sacrificial meat.

The seasonal programme reached 71,356 beneficiaries.

The QC continued to implement emergency humanitarian projects to mitigate the effects of drought and floods, supporting 1,670 affected families with urgent food and relief assistance.

In co-operation with Kenya's health ministry, Qatar Charity conducted health campaigns that benefited 2,000 uninsured families. The QC implemented 65 water and sanitation projects, benefiting 180,000 people.