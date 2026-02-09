Tariff-Free Access For Harley Bikes To India

India will slash tariffs ‌on high-end American cars to ‍30% from as high as 110% and eliminate duties on Harley-Davidson bikes under an interim trade pact, an official said, but will not make concessions ‍for electric vehicles, a move that pointedly leaves Tesla out.

The US and India moved closer to a trade pact after releasing an interim framework on Friday, days after President Donald Trump said duties on Indian exports would be cut to 18% from 50% in exchange ‌for New Delhi halting purchases of Russian oil.

Under the deal, tariffs on traditional internal-combustion cars with engine capacity above 3,000cc ‍would fall gradually to 30% over 10 ‌years, an Indian government official said. Electric vehicles have been excluded from the deal, the official added, shutting the door on a possible lower-tariff entry route for Tesla – ignoring a key demand from Elon Musk, who has frequently criticised India's high duties.

The stance contrasts with the broader auto access India has offered to the European Union, where New Delhi agreed to steeper tariff ​cuts to as low ‌as 10%, across a wider range of vehicles, including eventual concessions on some electric vehicles.

India has long protected its domestic auto industry with steep import tariffs of 70% to 110%.

It currently imports few cars from the US, although it does bring in high-end motorcycles such ​as Harley-Davidsons, and other premium motorbikes will also receive reduced duties, the official said.