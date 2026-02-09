Turkish Official Praises Qatar Media Corporation Capabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Media Corporation, represented by Qatar Television and Q Business Channel, received Head of the Directorate of Communications of Turkish Presidency H E Burhanettin Duran, and his accompanying delegation as part of his official visit. During the visit, he was briefed on the latest technologies and advanced systems adopted in broadcasting and production.

The delegation was received at the Qatar Television building by Ali Saleh Al-Sada, Director of Qatar Television, who presented an overview of the workflow within the studios and highlighted key digital solutions and modern equipment used to develop visual content and enhance its quality.

The visit also included the headquarters of Q Business Channel, where the delegation was welcomed by Issa Al-Hutmi, Channel Director, who provided an explanation of the channel's preparations and accompanied the delegation on a tour of the modern studios and specialized technical facilities.

During the tour, the Head of Communications of the Turkish Presidency praised the advanced technical capabilities and modern studios of the Qatar Media Corporation and its channels, stressing the importance of strengthening media cooperation and exchanging professional expertise between the two countries.