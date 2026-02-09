Religious Institute Students Visit Islamic Cultural Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thirty-one students from the Religious Institute paid a visit to Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, where they became acquainted with its facilities and key activities. The visit aimed to introduce students to Qatari customs and heritage, as well as Islamic culture, especially in light of the diverse nationalities of the institute's students.

The students toured the Center's various facilities, including the heritage hall, where they learned about the history of Qatar, the customs of its people, and their local heritage. They also gained insight into the continuity of many local values within Qatari society from the past to the present.

In the civilization hall, the students explored a variety of examples showcasing Muslim achievements in Islamic civilization and learned about key topics such as the environment in Islam, civilized behaviour, and other related issues.

Additionally, the students watched the virtual reality film“Journey to Makkah,” which narrates the story of Islam and how it introduced new concepts into human life by establishing a system of rights that contributed to strengthening and advancing human civilization, liberating individuals, and enhancing human capabilities.