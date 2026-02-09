Hundreds Of Ethiopians Attend Awareness Lectures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a number of lectures for the Ethiopian Muslim community speaking Oromo and Amharic, addressing several vital topics of importance to the Muslim community.

This comes as part of the Center's commitment to hosting distinguished preachers and making the most of the increased engagement during the holy month of Ramadan.

Preacher Ahmed Al-Din Jabal delivered a lecture titled“The Mindset of a Successful Muslim” in the Center's lecture hall, attended by 700 people.

He emphasised that a Muslim is a righteous and reformative individual who spreads goodness and righteousness around him, benefiting both humanity and the world at large. He also stressed the importance of activating one's abilities, capabilities, and energies.

Preacher Nuru Turki delivered a lecture in Amharic on filial piety in the Center's lecture hall, attended by 450 people.

He also presented two lectures at several mosques: the first titled“Paradise Before Your Eyes,” attended by 200 people, and the second titled“Live for Others and Remain Alive,” attended by 225 people.

Meanwhile, preacher Abdulrahman Hussein Waqo addressed the importance of calling to virtuous values in a lecture at the Center's hall, attended by 550 people.

He also delivered several lectures at one of the mosques: the first on repentance (225 attendees), the second on brotherhood (240 attendees), the third on filial piety (220 attendees), and the final lecture titled“cooperation,” attended by 175 people.

The diversity of topics reflects the Center's keenness on developing the knowledge of Muslim communities and providing them with comprehensive awareness, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which is considered a season of obedience, worship, and moral refinement.

