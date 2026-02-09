Carnegie Mellon Qatar Honours 182 Students For Academic Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, recognized the outstanding academic performance of 182 students who were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2025 semester. The Dean's List ceremony is held twice each academic year to celebrate students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement in the previous semester. Addressing students at the event, Dean Michael Trick said the Dean's List represents one of the most prestigious forms of recognition for students who consistently achieve outstanding academic performance. The honorees include 28 first-years, 37 sophomores, 55 juniors, and 62 seniors.