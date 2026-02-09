CRA Issues Updated Version Of QNFAP

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced the issuance of an updated version of the Qatar National Frequency Allocation Plan (QNFAP), which includes updates that keep pace with the rapid developments in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, particularly in the field of radiocommunication services.

This update is based on the results of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 and the outcomes of the public consultation conducted by CRA with the participation of various stakeholders and concerned entities at the local, regional, and international levels, which enriched the plan's content and ensured its alignment with best practices and relevant standards.

QNFAP is the approved regulatory document for managing the use of the radio spectrum in the State of Qatar, as a limited national resource owned by the State.

It defines the general framework for regulating the radio spectrum and ensuring its efficient use.

The Plan includes the National Frequency Allocation Table (NFAT), which outlines the frequency bands allocated to various radiocommunication services, enabling relevant sectors such as ICT, air and maritime navigation, security, energy, and other government entities to utilise the allocated frequency bands for services that align with the nature of their activities, in a manner consistent with relevant international standards and agreements.

President of CRA Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, stated,“The issuance of QNFAP reflects CRA's commitment to implementing international best practices in spectrum management and keeping pace with the outcomes of world radiocommunication conferences, in line with CRA's strategy and Qatar's priorities in the ICT field.

QNFAP constitutes a key regulatory reference that supports telecommunications sector growth and enables various economic and service sectors to make optimal use of the radio spectrum, thus supporting the objectives of Qatar's comprehensive digital development and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“QNFAP came as a result of integrated technical and regulatory efforts, based on an in-depth assessment of global technological developments and the rapid changes in spectrum usage, to ensure the efficient and sustainable use of this vital resource and to enhance Qatar's readiness to adopt future technologies.” he added.