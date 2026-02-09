Qatar Participates In 3Rd Edition Of World Defence Show In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Interior, is participating in the third edition of the World Defence Show, underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 8 to 12.

The Ministry of Interior delegation is headed by Advisor at the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Maj. Gen. Dr. Ali Khajim Al Adhbi.

This participation comes within the framework of keeping pace with the latest developments and enhancing cooperation and the exchange of expertise with specialised international bodies and organisations.

The World Defense Show is one of the most prominent international platforms specialising in the defence and security sector. It brings together global companies, experts, and specialists from around the world to showcase the latest defence technologies and solutions.