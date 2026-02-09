ELEVATE 2030: Aspire Zone Foundation Launches New Strategy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Zone Foundation announced the launch of its new strategy,“ELEVATE 2030 during an official ceremony held on yesterday, in the presence of senior officials and executives of the Foundation, alongside a distinguished group of sports leaders and strategic partners.

The ceremony included a speech delivered by the Acting Chief Executive Officer, during which he outlined the key pillars of the new strategy. The strategy aims to strengthen Aspire Zone Foundation's position as a leading sports institution with a sustainable impact, contributing effectively to the development of the sports ecosystem at both the local and international levels, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The“ELEVATE 2030” strategy focuses on diversifying revenue streams, strengthening the Foundation's brand, building effective strategic partnerships, and developing sustainable commercial returns that support continuous institutional growth and enhance the economic impact of the sports sector. It also underscores Aspire Zone Foundation's role as a leading hub for sports and innovation through the integration of advanced technologies and sports performance sciences, driving sports innovation to shape a more advanced and sustainable future.

Commenting on the launch, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Zone Foundation Abdulla Nasser Al-Naemi stated that the new strategy marks a pivotal milestone in the Foundation's journey, building on a solid institutional legacy towards a more ambitious and impactful future. He emphasized that strategy is the result of collective effort and a shared vision, grounded in sound planning, effective governance, and investment in national talent as the cornerstone for achieving strategic objectives and transforming ambitions into tangible achievements.

Aspire Zone Foundation continues its commitment to developing the sports ecosystem through capacity building, enhancing administrative, educational, and medical excellence, and investing in sports talent to prepare generations capable of competing and excelling.