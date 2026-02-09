Qatar Honours Winners Of Inaugural State Sports Day Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Sports and Youth has honoured the winners of the first edition of the State Sports Day Award, recognising government bodies, private institutions and individuals for their contributions to promoting physical activity and community sport.

The award ceremony was held ahead of the State Sports Day 2026 celebrations and was attended by Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani. Also attending were Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth H E Yasser bin Abdullah Al-Jamal along with senior officials.

The event recognised national institutions for their sustained initiatives to promote public health and encourage physical activity within workplaces and communities, supporting Qatar's long-term vision of building a healthy and active society.

The Ministry of Interior won first place in the institutional category, followed by the University of Doha for Science and Technology in second place, and Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development in third.

Individual awards were also presented across several categories. Yousuf Al Muftah won the over-60 category after participating in 16 running events in 2025. Hassan Al Marikhi won the men's category with participation in 27 community sports events, while Kholoud Aqeel received the women's award after taking part in 31 activities during the year.

In the children's category, Ghanem Al Nabet was honoured for recording the highest number of participations, with 26 sports activities.

Awards were also presented for the highest number of steps recorded through the Qatar Sports for All Federation app. Hamad Al Marri won the men's category after maintaining an average of more than 10,000 steps per day throughout 2025, while Nour Mohammed won the women's category for achieving the same daily average.

Speaking at the event, Abdulrahman bin Mussallam Al Dosari, Chairman of the State Sports Day Committee and President of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, said the awards reflected growing institutional and community commitment to making sport a daily habit rather than a once-a-year activity.