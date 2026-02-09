Art Basel Qatar Closes Inaugural Edition With Strong Local And Global Response

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Art Basel on Saturday concluded the first edition of Art Basel Qatar, successfully establishing a new long-term platform for artistic exchange, institutional engagement, and market development in the MENASA region.

Presented in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, the inaugural edition was met with an exceptional response from Doha, the wider region, and the international art community, reflecting the strength, relevance, and ambition of Art Basel's presence in Qatar.

Throughout the week, galleries reported forging connections with new audiences - particularly from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Europe. These conversations translated into steady commercial momentum across the fair, with galleries noting strong interest and salesto prominent regional and international private and institutional collections. Demand was particularly pronounced for artists from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and the Global South, with galleries citing focused attention on solo presentations and significant works by both established and emerging voices.



'Art Basel Qatar a defining moment in country's cultural journey' 'Qatar one of most inspiring destinations for contemporary art, hospitality design'

The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and other high level officials visited the fair, including: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser; Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir H H Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani; Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani; Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; among many other official Ministers.

Representatives from more than 85 museums and foundations worldwide attended Art Basel Qatar, reflecting strong institutional engagement from Qatar, the wider MENASA region, and across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Noah Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Art Basel, said:“The inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar has been a powerful validation of a shared vision.