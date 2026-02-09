Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan, Iran To Hold Next High-Level Border Talks In Tehran

2026-02-09 04:02:04
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Iranian officials have stressed the need to continue and strengthen border cooperation, agreeing that the next meeting of senior border officials from the two neighbouring countries will be hosted by Tehran.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi held a telephone conversation with the Afghan Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs Mawlawi Noorullah Noori on Sunday night, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul said in a post on its X account.

During the call, both sides emphasised the importance of sustaining and enhancing border cooperation between Kabul and Tehran and agreed to expedite joint technical and legal meetings.

Under the agreement, the next meeting of senior border officials of Iran and Afghanistan will be held in Iran in the solar year 1405.

Mawlawi Noorullah Noori described bilateral cooperation in border areas as positive and underscored the need to continue updating border documents and markers.

Pajhwok Afghan News

