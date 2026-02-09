Supporting Returnees Remains Top Priority For IEA: Hanif

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif has stated that addressing the challenges faced by returnees remains a top priority for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Hanif met with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) President Sean Callahan and his delegation, the Ministry of Economy (MoE) said.

According to a statement from the ministry, the two sides discussed the continuation of humanitarian assistance, effective responses to livelihood challenges and the provision of necessary facilities for returnees.

Hanif noted that residential townships allocated to returnees require public utilities such as access to safe drinking water, construction of shelters, clinics, schools and other social services.

He stressed that partner organisations should place greater emphasis on developing public utility infrastructure in returnee townships and on creating job opportunities through vocational training and the implementation of employment-generating projects to improve the living and economic conditions of those in need.

He also urged officials of the organisation to focus on implementing development projects alongside ongoing humanitarian assistance.

Hanif emphasised the importance of transparency in programme implementation and adherence to balanced development in all activities.

kk/sa