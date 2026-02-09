Over 537M Old Banknotes Set Ablaze In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has burned about 537,746,000 old afghani banknotes in Herat province.

In a statement, the central bank said the worn-out banknotes had been collected from the western region of the country. After careful counting and verification, they were incinerated under the supervision of an appointed committee led by Mullah Mohammad Akhund, Deputy Head of DAB in Herat, on Sunday.

The bank added that the burned notes included denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, and 1,000 Afghanis.

Mullah Mohammad Akhund said that the process of destroying old banknotes is part of the bank's sustainable strategy to ensure the public has access to new, usable currency for daily transactions.

He added that burning worn-out banknotes is a key measure for promoting transparency in the financial system and maintaining the credibility of the Afghan currency.

DAB periodically collects old banknotes to facilitate daily transactions and replaces them with new currency in the market.

