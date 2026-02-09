First Green Garnet Mine Discovered In Panjsher

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) PARAKH (Pajhwok): A new green garnet mine has been discovered in Anaba district of central Panjsher province for the first time, an official said on Monday.

Green garnet is a green-coloured variety of garnet, classified as a precious stone, with significant applications and value in jewellery making.

Saifuddin Laton, the governor's spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the mine was verified by a team of experts from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP), in coordination with the provincial mines and petroleum department, in the Aab Dara area of the district.

He said the department had approved extraction from the mine and issued a professional mining licence to an individual named Syed Rahim.

He added that green garnet had been included in the list of precious and semi-precious stones in the province for the first time, and its extraction was expected to play an important role in economic growth and the development of the mining sector.

Earlier, ten new ruby mines had been verified in the province, and extraction work had commenced at the emerald mine.

