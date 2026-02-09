MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, press release, 9 February 2026 at 11:00 am EET

Sampo plans to issue new Restricted Tier 1 notes

Sampo plc (“ Sampo”) is considering the issuance of new SEK and/or NOK floating rate Restricted Tier 1 notes (the“ Notes”). The Notes are perpetual and Sampo may use its right to redeem or purchase the Notes, subject to certain conditions, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The combined target size of the issuance is a SEK/NOK benchmark. The issuance is expected to take place in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The Notes are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's.

The planned new issuance is part of Sampo Group's ordinary capital management actions.

Danske Bank and Nordea act as joint bookrunners for the planned issuance of the Notes.

