Heart Failure Drugs Market Size To Be Valued At USD 28.29 Billion By 2033 Due To The Demographic And Epidemiological Trends Globally

Austin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Heart Failure Drugs Market Size is valued at USD 8.80 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 28.29 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 15.73% over 2026-2033. The growth of the market for heart failure medications is driven by epidemiological and demographic trends. The aging of the world's population raises the danger of heart failure and cardiovascular illnesses.

The Heart Failure Drugs Market is being shaped by powerful demographic and epidemiological shifts. Worldwide population ageing is significantly increasing vulnerability to cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart failure. In parallel, the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions-including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and sedentary behavior-is accelerating disease burden. According to studies, more than 12–13% of adults aged 60 and above globally are at risk of developing heart failure, largely due to age-related cardiovascular degeneration, reinforcing the need for effective and long-term pharmacological interventions.









The U.S. Heart Failure Drugs Market size is USD 2.54 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 8.03 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.47% over the forecast period of 2026-2033, driven by a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of innovative therapies, strong patient awareness, and supportive reimbursement policies.

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.80 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 28.29 Billion

CAGR: 15.73% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Heart Failure Drugs Market Trends



The rising global incidence of heart failure is driving stronger demand for innovative and advanced drug therapies.

Widespread use of ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, and ARNI drugs continues to support market expansion across regions.

Increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles are significantly boosting the need for long-term treatment.

High treatment costs and limited reimbursement policies remain key barriers in developing and price-sensitive markets. Growing investments in personalized medicine and combination therapies are improving clinical outcomes and treatment efficiency.

Rising Global Heart Failure Cases to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, particularly heart failure, due to aging populations, rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles, is a major factor propelling the expansion of the heart failure medications market globally. The need for efficient pharmacological treatment, such as ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, ARNI (angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors), and SGLT2 inhibitors, is growing as more individuals are being diagnosed with chronic heart problems. Prescriptions for heart failure medications are rising as a result of governments and healthcare professionals placing more emphasis on early intervention and preventative care.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Obesity Treatment Market Report



Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Gilead Sciences

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Cytokinetics, Inc.

Cardior Pharmaceuticals

Mylan N.V. Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Heart Failure Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

ACE Inhibitors led the market with a share of 34.80% due to their proven efficacy in reducing morbidity and mortality in chronic heart failure patients. Beta Blockers is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.90% driven by rising awareness of their benefits in improving cardiac function and survival, and expanding adoption in combination therapies.

By Application

In 2025, Tablets led the market with a share of 49.60% as oral administration ensures patient convenience, adherence, and suitability for chronic treatment regimens. Injection is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.70% due to increasing use in acute heart failure management, hospital-based treatments, and emerging biologic therapies.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, Hospital Pharmacies led the market with a share of 45.20% as they provide easy access for chronic patients requiring regular refills. Online Pharmacies is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 14.80% driven by increasing e-commerce adoption, convenience, doorstep delivery, and growing digital health awareness.

By End-Users

In 2025, Hospitals led the market with a share of 53.40% being the primary sites for prescribing, monitoring, and managing heart failure therapies. Specialty Centres is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.10% due to increased awareness of specialized care benefits, combined with expanding infrastructure in emerging markets.

Heart Failure Drugs Market Regional Insights

The North America dominated the Heart Failure Drugs Market in 2025E, with over 40.65% revenue share, due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of innovative therapies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 16.81%, driven by rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, improving healthcare access, and increasing awareness among patients.

Heart Failure Drugs Market Recent Developments



In July 2025, Bayer AG, the US FDA approved its drug Kerendia (finerenone) to treat heart failure in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥ 40%, providing a new treatment option that reduces cardiovascular death and hospitalization risks in this patient group. In Dec 2024, Cytokinetics launched a confirmatory Phase 3 trial (COMET‐HF) for omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with symptomatic heart failure and severely reduced ejection fraction.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)



PRODUCTION VOLUME BY DOSAGE FORM – helps you understand manufacturing scale across tablets, injectables, and capsules, indicating demand intensity and formulation-specific capacity focus.

MANUFACTURING CAPACITY UTILIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you identify whether major pharmaceutical manufacturers are operating near optimal capacity or facing underutilization, impacting supply stability and pricing dynamics.

GLOBAL IMPORT–EXPORT FLOW ANALYSIS – helps you assess cross-border trade volumes of heart failure and cardiovascular drugs, highlighting regional dependency, trade exposure, and supply chain resilience.

DOMESTIC VS EXPORTED PRODUCTION SPLIT – helps you evaluate how production is allocated between local consumption and export markets, supporting market access and expansion strategy planning.

SUPPLY CHAIN CONCENTRATION INSIGHTS – helps you gauge the reliance on a limited number of manufacturing hubs or suppliers, identifying potential disruption and continuity risks. SCALABILITY AND OUTPUT FLEXIBILITY METRICS – helps you determine how quickly manufacturers can scale production volumes in response to demand surges or policy-driven healthcare initiatives.

