Worldwide Edtech Awards 2026 Winners Announced

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldWiDE EdTech Insights, a global organization advancing innovation and responsible technology use in education, today announced the winners of the 2026 WorldWiDE EdTech Awards. The inaugural program recognizes education technology solutions that demonstrate measurable impact on learning outcomes and improved accessibility for learners worldwide.

“Education technology continues to reshape how people learn and teach at every stage of life,” said Chris Bryant, Managing Director, WorldWiDE EdTech Insights.“Our judges rewarded solutions with intuitive design, strong alignment with accessibility standards, and responsible AI integration. Many of this year's winners tackled high-effort tasks including administration, assessment, and providing timely feedback to learners.”

This year's program attracted entries across early childhood education, K–12, higher education, professional and workplace learning, language learning, student wellbeing, and civic and life skills. Submissions reflected growing use of AI in education, including adaptive learning, tutoring, and personalization.

An independent panel of education experts evaluated entries using five criteria: impact, design, innovation, accessibility, and responsibility. Winners were selected based on overall performance against these criteria.

The 2026 WorldWiDE EdTech Awards winners include:



Lumio (by SMART Technologies) - EdTech Tool of the Year

AhaSlides - Educator Tool of the Year

2U - Personalized Learning Company of the Year

Bedrock Learning - Language and Literacy Tool of the Year

Younglabs - Early Education Tool of the Year

DreamCollege - College Admissions Counseling Tool of the Year

Xebia Academy - Professional Education Tool of the Year

DoSomething - Civic Education Tool of the Year

Nari - Student Wellbeing Tool of the Year

Exam Prep Tool of the Year SkillsVR - Virtual Learning Tool of the Year



The complete list of winners is available at .

Nominations for the 2027 WorldWiDE EdTech Awards will open on September 1, 2026.

About WorldWiDE EdTech Insights

WorldWiDE EdTech Insights is a global organization advancing innovation, equity, and responsible technology use in education. Through research, events, and awards programs, WorldWiDE EdTech Insights connects educators, technologists, and policymakers to improve teaching and learning worldwide.

